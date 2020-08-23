Qatar Seeks to Develop Military Cooperation With Russia - Qatari Delegation Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Qatar expects to develop military cooperation with Russia, Colonel Khaled al-Sayyid al-Khajeri, who heads the Qatari delegation at the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 in Russia, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"God willing, there will be cooperation," the military said when asked about prospects of military cooperation between Russia and Qatar.

The colonel noted that the Qatari delegation arrived to attend the forum for the first time at the invitation of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We arrived to participate in the exhibition, the forum. The Qatari team will take part in the competition.

We will visit the exhibition and discover the latest equipment and Russian weapons that have been produced," al-Khajeri added.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

This year, the event is scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5, with over 70 countries participating in the forum. A total of 250 teams from across the world ” about 5,000 people ” are expected to take part in the event.