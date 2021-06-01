UrduPoint.com
Qatar Sees No Use In Normalization Of Ties With Israel For Peace Process -Foreign Ministry

Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Qatar does not see any use in establishing relations with Israel following the example of its neighbors in the region - Bahrain and the UAE, which in September 2020 concluded an agreement with the Jewish state on the complete normalization of relations, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Assistant Minister Lolwah Al-Khater said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our position on the Palestinian problem remains firm and unyielding, it is in line with international decisions and the Arab peace initiative on this matter. Currently, we do not see any benefit from the normalization of relations with Israel in moving the peace process forward, as evidenced by a series of recent Israeli crimes in the Sheikh al-Jarrah area in Jerusalem, against the Al-Aqsa mosque, as well as in the Gaza Strip," Al-Khater said.

