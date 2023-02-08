Qatar Sending 10,000 Mobile Homes for Turkey, Syria After Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Qatar is sending 10,000 mobile homes for the population of Turkey and Syria affected by Monday's earthquake, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria. The earthquake toppled thousands of homes and left over 7,000 dead in both countries.

"10,000 mobile homes to alleviate the suffering of the earthquake victims will be shipped gradually to affected areas as soon as possible, along with additional varied assistance from Qatar's civil society led by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Qatar Charity (QC), which immediately started their work through their offices in Turkey," Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari said.