Qatar Sends Medical Equipment To Moldova To Fight COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Qatar has sent 3.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Moldova, including medical equipment, to fight COVID-19, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

"The medical assistance provided to Moldova by Qatar was allocated within the framework of Qatar's program to support international efforts to combat coronavirus and confirms the strength of relations between the two countries," Hamad Atba, chargé d'affaires of the Qatar Embassy in the Republic of Moldova, said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar, considered one of the richest countries in the world, has provided charitable medical assistance to cope with the effects of the pandemic to many poor countries.

More Stories From World

