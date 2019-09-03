Qatar Sent 120 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Flood Victims to Sudan - Reports

(@imziishan)

Qatar has shipped to Sudan humanitarian aid weighing 120 tonnes for people affected by recent floods and landslides that were caused by heavy rains, Qatari media said on Monday

Since August, at least 60 people in Sudan were killed and 10,000 seriously injured by heavy floods and landslides. Additionally, crops and cattle were severely damaged and many residential buildings were ruined. The natural disaster triggered popular protests in Sudan, a country which has only recently managed to overcome political instability.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has already ordered $5 million worth of financial aid to be sent via the Qatari Development Bank for those affected by the crisis.

A plane with the second installment of the aid departed to Sudan on Monday with a Qatari search and rescue group, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Heavy rains in Sudan over the past three weeks have affected 16 out of 18 of the country's provinces. Rural areas and farmlands near the Nile river, which overflowed its banks, were especially vulnerable. The UN Humanitarian Affairs Office has warned about the high risk of water-borne diseases in flood-affected areas due to the presence of stagnant water.