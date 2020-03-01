Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, Taliban - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Qatar has set up communication channels between the United States and the Taliban after they signed a historic peace deal, a special envoy of the Qatari foreign minister of state said Saturday.

"Qatar is opening two communication channels... on military issues and prisoner exchanges," Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, who is in charge of counterterrorism and conflict resolution, said at a press briefing.

He said Doha would be hosting routine meetings to monitor the implementation of the US-Taliban pact. European governments are in contact with Qatar on the Afghan peace process, Al-Qahtani added.

US and Taliban top negotiators inked the agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It is expected to kick-start intra-Afghan talks on a permanent ceasefire on March 10 after Taliban fighters are released from jail.