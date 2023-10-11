Open Menu

Qatar Signs 27-year Gas Supply Deal With France's Total: State Energy Firm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France's Total: state energy firm

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Qatar has agreed to supply France's TotalEnergies with natural gas for 27 years, its state energy company announced on Wednesday.

Qatar will supply 3.5 million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following two agreements with Total last year for a share of the Gulf state's huge North Field gas expansion project.

"These two new agreements we have signed with our partner TotalEnergies, demonstrate our continued commitment to the European markets in general, and to the French market in particular, thus contributing to France's energy security," Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said.

Total signed a $1.5 billion deal with QatarEnergy in September last year giving it a 9.3 percent stake in Qatar's North Field South project, the second phase of the field's expansion.

In June 2022, the French energy giant became the first partner in the first phase of the expansion, North Field East, investing more than $2 billion for a 6.25 percent total share.

Deliveries of the gas to southern France are expected to begin in 2026.

Related Topics

France Company Qatar June September Gas Market Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

31 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

49 minutes ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

2 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

2 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World