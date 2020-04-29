UrduPoint.com
Qatar Starts Producing Lung Ventilators for Treating COVID-19 Patients in Country, Abroad

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Qatari state-run defense company Barzan Holding started producing ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients within the country and export them to other countries hit by the pandemic, the press service of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the emir visited the new production site earlier in the day.

"Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited today the center for research and development of Barzan Holding under the Defense Ministry and inspected special lung ventilator production belts.

Ventilators will be supplied to the country's health sector and exported abroad given the high demand for them to treat COVID-19 patients," the press service said.

According to the press service, the company is able to produce about 2,000 ventilators in a week.

Qatar has so far confirmed 12,564 COVID-19 cases and ten fatalities. A total of 1,243 people recovered since the start of the outbreak.

