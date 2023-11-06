Qatar strongly condemns Israeli Minister’s threat to strike Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the statement of an Israeli minister who threatened to strike the besieged Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb, considering such threat a serious incitement to a war crime and a disregard for humanitarian and moral values and international laws.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry indicated, in a statement on Sunday, that these remarks represent an extension of the escalatory policy adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to protect the Palestinians besieged in Gaza Strip.