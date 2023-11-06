Open Menu

Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister’s Threat To Strike Gaza Strip With A Nuclear Bomb

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Qatar strongly condemns Israeli Minister’s threat to strike Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the statement of an Israeli minister who threatened to strike the besieged Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb, considering such threat a serious incitement to a war crime and a disregard for humanitarian and moral values and international laws.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry indicated, in a statement on Sunday, that these remarks represent an extension of the escalatory policy adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to protect the Palestinians besieged in Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Nuclear Threatened Gaza Qatar Sunday Moral Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

2 days ago

More Stories From World