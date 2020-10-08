Qatar Submits Request to United States to Buy F-35 Fighter Jets - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States for the purchase of F-35 stealth multirole fighter jets, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the deal.

It said that should the deal be pursued, it could strain ties between Washington and Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The sources said the Qatari request for the Lockheed Martin jets had been filed in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. They broke off all ties with the country and imposed a transport blockade of the emirate. In response, the Qatari authorities said that the actions of the neighbors were caused by their envy of Qatar's economic success.