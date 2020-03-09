Qatar Suspends Entry for Travelers From 14 Countries Due to Coronavirus - Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Qatar temporarily suspended entry for travelers from 14 countries amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the government said on Sunday.

Doha banned entry for visitors arriving from China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philipines, Thailand and Syria. Moreover, Qatar Airways have already suspended flights to and from Italy.

"This step comes in line with the State of Qatar's efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors," the government said in a statement.

Doha also urged Qatari citizens to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, including 15 cases in Qatar, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.