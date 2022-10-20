UrduPoint.com

Qatar Suspends Mandatory Mask Wearing In Public Transport Starting Sunday - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Qatari authorities are suspending the mandatory face mask wearing on public transport starting October 23 for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar news Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the government decree.

According to the report, foreign nationals and tourists will be exempted from the requirement to wear masks in public transport and will only be required to do so while visiting medical facilities. However, service employees still have to wear masks while working indoors, the state-run media said.

Doha allowed residents not to wear masks while indoors in early September, except for public transport and medical facilities. In the midst of the pandemic, fines for not wearing masks while on the streets or indoors reached several thousand US Dollars.

Qatar recorded 612 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a total of 463,328 confirmed cases and 683 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. Doha has administered a total of 7,538,182 vaccine doses in the country.

