UrduPoint.com

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract To Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representative

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representative

A delegation of the Afghan Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on a contract to manage Afghan airports, Taliban representative in Qatar Mohammed Naim said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A delegation of the Afghan Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on a contract to manage Afghan airports, Taliban representative in Qatar Mohammed Naim said on Monday.

"The meeting touched on political and economic issues, as well as the provisions of the contract for the management of Afghan airports, for which it is necessary to conclude a final agreement between the two parties," he said on Twitter, adding that Afghan, Qatari and Turkish experts are working together to develop an agreement to manage the airports.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, which led to the collapse of the previous government. In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies signed a memorandum to operate the Kabul airport, and airports in the provinces of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost, which are currently struggling to operate due to severe economic conditions in Afghanistan. However, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Twitter Qatar Balkh Herat Kandahar August December Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

7 minutes ago
 SSP directs police officers to engage in effective ..

SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

2 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Succes ..

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - Spa ..

2 minutes ago
 International Criminal Court to Support Joint Inve ..

International Criminal Court to Support Joint Investigation Team on Ukraine - Eu ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right t ..

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination: FO Spoke ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French Presid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.