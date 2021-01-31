UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar To Allocate $360Mln In Aid To Gaza Strip In 2021 - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Qatar to Allocate $360Mln in Aid to Gaza Strip in 2021 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has ordered to allocate $360 million as financial assistance to the Gaza Strip in 2021, state-run Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, the assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's continued support for brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza.

Qatar has been providing assistance to the Palestinians who live in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when the Hamas movement came to power in the enclave and Israel imposed a blockade. In addition, Qatar is committed to help restore relations between various political factions in Palestine.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza Qatar Sunday Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

25 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

25 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.