Qatar to Allocate $360Mln in Aid to Gaza Strip in 2021 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has ordered to allocate $360 million as financial assistance to the Gaza Strip in 2021, state-run Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, the assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's continued support for brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza.

Qatar has been providing assistance to the Palestinians who live in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when the Hamas movement came to power in the enclave and Israel imposed a blockade. In addition, Qatar is committed to help restore relations between various political factions in Palestine.