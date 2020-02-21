UrduPoint.com
Qatar To Deliver 200 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Syrian Refugees On Border With Turkey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:44 AM

Qatar is set to deliver 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian refugee camps on the border with Turkey amid the worsening humanitarian situation in the country, the local charity organization said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Qatar is set to deliver 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian refugee camps on the border with Turkey amid the worsening humanitarian situation in the country, the local charity organization said.

"A delegation from Qatar Charity is heading to Turkey, with the aim of providing urgent shelter, food and other aid to Syrian refugees and displaced persons to alleviate their suffering and meet their basic needs. The aid will include 200 tons of relief materials worth 14.5 million Riyals to benefit 864,618 people," the Qatar Charity said in a statement.

The organization added that the humanitarian aid comes in response to the deteriorating situation in Syria following the largest displacement of people in the last three months.

According to UN figures, approximately 900,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Syria's Idlib province since December 1, amid an escalation of hostilities in the region.

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of the Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country. Pockets of the region are under control of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

Tensions further escalated in the region after the Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey has conducted a number of retaliatory strikes. The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed that 63 Syrian government troops were killed or captured during Turkish strikes.

