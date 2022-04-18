UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Extradite 28 Iranian Prisoners To Their Home Country - Iran's Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Qatar to Extradite 28 Iranian Prisoners to Their Home Country - Iran's Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Qatar has agreed to return 28 Iranian inmates to Iran so that they could serve the remainder of their sentences there, Iranian Ambassador to Doha Hamidreza Dehghani said on Sunday.

"We are glad to announce that as a result of the visit of the president, ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the amir of Qatar has agreed to order to hand over 28 Iranian prisoners to our country," Dehghani tweeted.

Raisi visited Qatar in late February to attend a forum of gas-exporting countries. During the visit, the president signed a number of bilateral agreements on cooperation with Qatar.

