Qatar To Help Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Most Needy Countries - Emir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Qatar will help provide vaccines against the coronavirus disease to the countries that are in dire need of them, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani announced on Tuesday at the opening of the 49th session of the country's Consultative Council.

"We will continue to support the international efforts [aimed at] accelerating the development of the necessary vaccine and support aspirations to make it available to the countries in dire need on a fair basis," the emir said.

The ruler added that Doha has provided more than 70 countries and international organizations with needed medical assistance during the month-long pandemic.

Qatar has not yet experienced the second coronavirus wave, the emir said, noting that the authorities stand ready to introduce strict measures in the case of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

The Persian Gulf state, despite its small territory and population, has long been among the leaders in the Arab world in terms of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 133,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar. Meanwhile, over 130,000 have recovered. A total of 232 people have died, which is one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the world.

