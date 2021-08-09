UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Host Extended Troika Meeting On Afghanistan On Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:23 PM

Qatar will host a meeting of the extended troika (Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan) on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Qatar will host a meeting of the extended troika (Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan) on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Qatar will host a round of peace talks on Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 10," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, adding that the negotiations will be held behind closed doors.

