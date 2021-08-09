Qatar to Host Extended Troika Meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

Qatar will host a meeting of the extended troika (Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan) on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"Qatar will host a round of peace talks on Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 10," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, adding that the negotiations will be held behind closed doors.