Qatar To Host Taliban-Mujahideen Meeting After Upcoming Taliban-US Talks - Source

Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:22 PM

Qatar to Host Taliban-Mujahideen Meeting After Upcoming Taliban-US Talks - Source

Representatives of the Taliban movement and former Islamist guerrilla fighters, known as mujahideen, are expected to hold talks on Afghan peace in Qatar soon after the seventh round of US-Taliban talks, a Taliban source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Representatives of the Taliban movement and former Islamist guerrilla fighters, known as mujahideen, are expected to hold talks on Afghan peace in Qatar soon after the seventh round of US-Taliban talks, a Taliban source told Sputnik.

The Taliban and the United States are set to hold their seventh round of peace talks in Qatar soon, with the aim of ending the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.

"Twenty-three [Mujahideen] individuals will attend the meeting with Taliban in Qatar, ordinary Afghans living abroad and Taliban will attend the meeting," the source said, without sharing more information on the meeting's agenda but confirming that it will be held after the seventh round of US-Taliban talks.

The source did not specify who exactly would attend the talks from the Taliban side but said that it would be members of the Qatar office.

This will be the first time that Mujahideen militia and the Taliban hold peace talks since the Afghan civil war of 1992-1996, which erupted after the toppling of the Soviet-backed government of then-president Mohammad Najibullah.

