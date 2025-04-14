Open Menu

Qatar To Invest $7.5 Bn In Egypt

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Qatar to invest $7.5 bn in Egypt

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Qatar plans to invest $7.5 billion in Egypt, the two countries said in a joint statement on Monday after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited the gas-rich Gulf state.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation... they agreed to work toward a package of direct Qatari investments totalling $7.5 billion, to be implemented over the next phase," Qatari official media said, citing the statement.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Doha on Sunday and Monday.

The targeted investment "reflects the strength of the relationship between the two countries and contributes to achieving sustainable economic development", the statement added.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World