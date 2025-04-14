Qatar to invest $7.5 bn in Egypt

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Qatar plans to invest $7.5 billion in Egypt, the two countries said in a joint statement on Monday after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited the gas-rich Gulf state.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation... they agreed to work toward a package of direct Qatari investments totalling $7.5 billion, to be implemented over the next phase," Qatari official media said, citing the statement.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Doha on Sunday and Monday.

The targeted investment "reflects the strength of the relationship between the two countries and contributes to achieving sustainable economic development", the statement added.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.