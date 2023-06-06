UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Invest Over $12Bln In Uzbekistan's Energy, Infrastructure - Uzbek Presidency

Published June 06, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Qatari ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, pledged more than $12 billion in investments to Uzbekistan on Tuesday during his first ever visit to the Central Asian country, the Uzbek presidency said.

Uzbekistan's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, hosted Al Thani in the ancient city of Samarkand. Al Thani is the first Qatari ruler to visit the country since the two nations established a diplomatic relationship more than 25 years ago.

"An agreement was reached on the participation of leading Qatari companies in major investment projects (in Uzbekistan) covering energy, gas and chemical industry, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, tourism and other areas estimated at more than $12 billion," the presidency said in a statement.

The countries will organize an investment forum in September to support promising projects and work out mechanisms of financing joint ventures.

The leaders co-signed a batch of 15 bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade and economic sectors, investment, culture and humanitarian affairs. These include an investment protection deal and a pact that aims to eliminate double taxation.

The leaders agreed to bring cooperation to a new level. Mirziyoyev said he saw Qatar as a potential partner in the region and the entire Muslim world. The Qatari ruler thanked Uzbekistan for its hospitality, saying he was pleased with the investment opportunities it offered.

