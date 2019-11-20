UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar To Open Trade Mission To Russia Soon, Most Likely In 2020 - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:19 PM

Qatar to Open Trade Mission to Russia Soon, Most Likely in 2020 - Ambassador

Qatar aims to open a trade mission in Russia in the near future, most likely in 2020, the country's ambassador to Moscow, Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Qatar aims to open a trade mission in Russia in the near future, most likely in 2020, the country's ambassador to Moscow, Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation concluded in Moscow. The session was chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

"We are in the process of opening it [trade mission] up very soon," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the meeting, adding that it will "most likely" happen next year.

The incoming trade mission will focus on briefing the private sectors of both Qatar and Russia on joint investment projects and the promotion of trade ties, according to the Qatari minister.

"In order to achieve this goal, we plan to sign an agreement with [Russian foundation] Roscongress that will cover such joints projects," Al Kuwari said at the press conference.

The minister went on to underline that trade between Russia and Qatar had tripled over recent years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Qatar 2020 Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

4 minutes ago

Dubai SME, FAB join efforts to facilitate receivab ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings ..

9 minutes ago

LWMC's ex-MD remanded to NAB custody

1 minute ago

Rs 127.2 mln released for 19 schools in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Horse,Cattle show encourages breeders: Minister

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.