Qatar to Open Trade Mission to Russia Soon, Most Likely in 2020 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Qatar aims to open a trade mission in Russia in the near future, most likely in 2020 , the country's ambassador to Moscow , Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation concluded in Moscow. The session was chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

"We are in the process of opening it [trade mission] up very soon," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the meeting, adding that it will "most likely" happen next year.

The incoming trade mission will focus on briefing the private sectors of both Qatar and Russia on joint investment projects and the promotion of trade ties, according to the Qatari minister.

"In order to achieve this goal, we plan to sign an agreement with [Russian foundation] Roscongress that will cover such joints projects," Al Kuwari said at the press conference.

The minister went on to underline that trade between Russia and Qatar had tripled over recent years.