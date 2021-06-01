UrduPoint.com
Qatar To Provide Funds For Restoring Over 45,000 Destroyed Houses In Gaza Strip - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:20 AM

Qatar to Provide Funds for Restoring Over 45,000 Destroyed Houses in Gaza Strip - Diplomat

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) There are plans to restore over 45,000 destroyed houses in the Gaza Strip with the funds provided by Qatar within just six months, the Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Assistant Minister Lolwah Al-Khater said in an interview with Sputnik.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani ordered the allocation of $500 million for restoring infrastructure in the Gaza Strip after the recent hostilities.

"The mechanism for providing assistance to the Gaza Strip was coordinated with the United Nations, and Israel has not opposed it in the past years .

.. As for the most recent decision, the Qatari committee for Gaza Strip reconstruction, in coordination with our Palestinian brothers and specific international partners that include the UN, guarantees that the funds will be used to cover the needs of Palestinians. It will mostly be used for restoring the destroyed residential buildings. Within five to six months, 45,000 residential buildings in the Gaza Strip are planned to be restored," Al-Khater said.

