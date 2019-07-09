UrduPoint.com
Qatar To Sign 'Big Contract' With Boeing During Emir's US Visit - Trump

Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Qatar to Sign 'Big Contract' With Boeing During Emir's US Visit - Trump

Qatar will purchase numerous Boeing aircraft in a deal that will be signed during the visit of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Qatar will purchase numerous Boeing aircraft in a deal that will be signed during the visit of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"We're also going to be signing a big contract in a little while... we're going to be signing a big deal with Boeing," Trump said. "It's a transaction that will be purchasing a lot of Boeing jets."

