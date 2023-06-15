Qatar to Supply 12 Mirage 2000-5 Fighter Jets to Indonesia - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Qatar will supply Indonesia with 12 decommissioned Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets by the end of 2023, the AeroTime international aerospace online portal reported on Wednesday.

The contract is reportedly being negotiated between the Indonesian Defense Ministry, its Qatari counterpart and the Defense Council International (DCI), in which the French state holds a majority share of over 50%. The company provides training programs for French military equipment exported to foreign countries.

The Mirage 2000-5 is an air superiority variant of the fighter manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation.

It was acquired by Qatar in the late 1990s. Indonesia plans to utilize the Mirage as a temporary solution while awaiting six Rafale fighter jets ordered from Dassault Aviation in February 2022.

French newspaper La Tribune reported that Indonesia had secured funding for another 18 Rafale jets, and plans to gradually increase their number to 42 units to modernize its air force.

Rafale jets will reportedly replace the Russian Su-27SKM and Su-30 fighters, the report said.