Qatar To Take Part In 2021 SPIEF In Russia As Guest - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Qatar to Take Part in 2021 SPIEF in Russia as Guest - Ambassador

Qatar will take part in the 2021 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest nation, in compliance with the previously reached agreements, the country's ambassador to Russia, Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Qatar will take part in the 2021 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest nation, in compliance with the previously reached agreements, the country's ambassador to Russia, Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, said on Friday.

This year's edition of the annual forum, which was due to be held from June 3-6, was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We would like to express our solidarity with the Russian Federation as it takes measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Qatar looks forward to being the guest country at SPIEF 2021. All our agreements remain in effect, and we are excited about the opportunity to make an even greater contribution to the development of the event programme," Al-Attiyah said at his meeting with Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov, as quoted in the statement of the Roscongress.

