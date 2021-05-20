Qatar Top Diplomat Tells UNGA International Community Must Put End to Israel Aggression?

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Qatar is calling on the international community to end the alleged Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people amid the ongoing military conflict, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Thursday.

"The grave situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and particularly East Jerusalem and the bombings on the Gaza Strip, targeting innocent civilians and their homes and claiming dozens of lives, including women and children, all this requires that the international community act promptly to put an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people," Al Thani said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Al Thani said Israeli settlement activities in the disputed territories continues despite international community condemnation and have taken on a scale that can be described as ethnic cleansing.

In addition, Israel has violated international law by targeting media and medical facilities, he added.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that Palestine intended to appeal to the International Criminal Court over the recent Israeli attacks on media agencies' offices in the Gaza Strip, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.