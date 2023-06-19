UrduPoint.com

Qatar, UAE Resume Work Of Diplomatic Missions From Monday - Qatar's Foreign Ministry

Qatar, UAE Resume Work of Diplomatic Missions From Monday - Qatar's Foreign Ministry

Diplomatic missions of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will start working in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai from Monday after the full restoration of diplomatic relations severed six years ago, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Diplomatic missions of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will start working in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai from Monday after the full restoration of diplomatic relations severed six years ago, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

"Based on the desire of the two countries to strengthen relations, Qatar and the UAE announce the restoration of diplomatic missions, in particular, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai, as well as the UAE embassy in Doha, starting from Monday, June 19. The parties confirm that this step is aimed ... at strengthening joint Arab activities," the ministry tweeted.

