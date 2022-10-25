UrduPoint.com

Qatar Under 'Unprecedented Campaign Of Criticism' For Hosting FIFA World Cup - Emir

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Qatar Under 'Unprecedented Campaign of Criticism' for Hosting FIFA World Cup - Emir

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) An "unprecedented campaign of criticism" has been unleashed against Qatar ahead of the FIFA Men's World Cup, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday.

"Since we have won the right to host the World Cup, an unprecedented campaign was launched against Qatar, which has never happened to any host country before. At first, we reacted positively to the criticism, which was helpful at times, but it turned out that the campaign continues and expands with the spreading of defamation and application of double standards," the emir told the Majlis al-Shura advisory council.

The leader of Qatar said that the accusations against the country have reached such a level that many have begun to wonder about the true causes and motives of this campaign.

The first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18.

As expected, the World Cup in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup would cost the country about $200 billion.

FIFA adopted guidelines in 2016, after it awarded Qatar the right to host the championship, that prohibit infringements on human rights. Qatar's World Cup leadership assured FIFA that gay fans would be welcome and that rainbow flags would be allowed in the stadiums. During Qatar's preparations for this international football tournament, a large number of human rights organizations, activists and football experts spoke out against the violation of the rights of migrant workers and persecution of LGBT people.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar Gay Middle East November December 2016 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

50 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.