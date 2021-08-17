UrduPoint.com

Qatar Urges Taliban To Aim For Political Settlement In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:59 PM

Qatar Urges Taliban to Aim for Political Settlement in Afghanistan

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the lead Taliban negotiator in Doha, Abdul Ghani Baradar, to call on the militant group (banned in Russia) to aim for a political settlement after it took control of Afghanistan

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the lead Taliban negotiator in Doha, Abdul Ghani Baradar, to call on the militant group (banned in Russia) to aim for a political settlement after it took control of Afghanistan.

"Met this morning in Doha with a Taliban delegation and discussed the necessity of reaching a comprehensive political settlement that achieves a peaceful transfer of power, preserves the gains made by the Afghan people, and heightens the desired stability in Afghanistan," Al-Thani tweeted.

The Taliban have been engaged in peace talks with the Afghan authorities and the international community in Doha while capturing a city after a city in Afghanistan. They rolled into the capital Kabul on Sunday, prompting a frenzied escape of the Afghan government and foreign nationals.

