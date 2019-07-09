UrduPoint.com
Qatar, US To Work Closely Together To Deescalate Tensions In Gulf Region - Emir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:42 AM

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said before a meeting with US Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the two nations will work together to deescalate tensions in the Gulf region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said before a meeting with US Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the two nations will work together to deescalate tensions in the Gulf region.

"We have a very strong strategic relationship, it's very important, and we'll be working very closely together to deescalate the tension that is in our region. We've been unfortunately living for many many years in a very difficult moment, and we had our issues in the region. But I think working closely together, we can find the ways and the right means to deescalate the tension," bin Hamad Al Thani said on Monday.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since last June, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

The Qatari government repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies." In January, Doha announced withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, saying the decision was not politically motivated.

On May 31, Saudi Arabia called an emergency Gulf and Arab League summits in Mecca, during which Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shook hands with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani - a potential signal of easing the tensions.

