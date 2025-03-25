Qatar, Uzbekistan Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council held a virtual meeting with its counterpart in the Uzbek Senate.
The meeting was chaired on the Qatari side by Chairman of Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council Eng.
Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and on the Uzbek side by head of the Uzbek-Qatari Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Senate Abdulhakim Eshmuratov.
The meeting focused on discussing existing parliamentary relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan and ways to strengthen and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
More Stories From World
-
Qatar, Uzbekistan discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Dushanbe to host CIS Forum of creative, scientific intellectuals in May15 minutes ago
-
40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA15 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 203015 minutes ago
-
Tunisia joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance15 minutes ago
-
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil1 hour ago
-
German left-wing militant faces trial after decades on the run1 hour ago
-
Japan awards longest-serving death row inmate $1.4 million1 hour ago
-
South Korea struggles to contain deadly wildfires2 hours ago
-
Zverev marches on in Miami, Osaka falls2 hours ago
-
Magic hand Lakers third straight defeat, Bulls beat Nuggets2 hours ago
-
Kashmir is disputed territory -- not India's 'integral part', Pakistan tells UN2 hours ago