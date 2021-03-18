MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Qatar appreciates Russia's efforts in achieving a lasting peace in conflict-torn Afghanistan, as it plays an important role in the peace process, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Qahtani told Sputnik on Thursday.

During the day, Moscow hosts the international conference on the inter-Afghan peace process.

"We have strong relations with Russia, and we appreciate its efforts to support the ongoing peace process on Afghanistan in Doha. We are in continuous contact with the Russian side, as it plays an important role in Afghanistan's issue. The Moscow meeting is aimed at promoting the Doha negotiations and enhancing regional and international consensus on Afghanistan," Qahtani said.

When asked about the Taliban's rejection of a US proposal for an interim Afghan government, under which the movement's members could be included in the national parliament, Qahtani noted that the negotiation process is an exclusively internal matter.

"The negotiation process is an Afghan-Afghan process, and, therefore, the Afghan people should primarily decide on ways and methods that suit them. Afghans should have a free choice to determine existing alternatives based on their values and beliefs," Qahtani said.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari diplomat also said his country is trying to facilitate the Afghan peace process by encouraging both Washington and the Taliban to achieve a withdrawal of the US forces as per the 2020 agreement between the sides.

The United States and the Taliban signed their agreement last February. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.