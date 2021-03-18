UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Values Russia's Efforts In Achieving Peace In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Qatar Values Russia's Efforts in Achieving Peace in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Qatar appreciates Russia's efforts in achieving a lasting peace in conflict-torn Afghanistan, as it plays an important role in the peace process, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Qahtani told Sputnik on Thursday.

During the day, Moscow hosts the international conference on the inter-Afghan peace process.

"We have strong relations with Russia, and we appreciate its efforts to support the ongoing peace process on Afghanistan in Doha. We are in continuous contact with the Russian side, as it plays an important role in Afghanistan's issue. The Moscow meeting is aimed at promoting the Doha negotiations and enhancing regional and international consensus on Afghanistan," Qahtani said.

When asked about the Taliban's rejection of a US proposal for an interim Afghan government, under which the movement's members could be included in the national parliament, Qahtani noted that the negotiation process is an exclusively internal matter.

"The negotiation process is an Afghan-Afghan process, and, therefore, the Afghan people should primarily decide on ways and methods that suit them. Afghans should have a free choice to determine existing alternatives based on their values and beliefs," Qahtani said.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari diplomat also said his country is trying to facilitate the Afghan peace process by encouraging both Washington and the Taliban to achieve a withdrawal of the US forces as per the 2020 agreement between the sides.

The United States and the Taliban signed their agreement last February. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Qatar Doha United States February 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

30 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

45 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

50 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.