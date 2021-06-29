UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Wants Concrete Time Frame For Drafting New Syrian Constitution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Qatar Wants Concrete Time Frame for Drafting New Syrian Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Doha would like to see a specific time frame for drafting a new Syrian constitution to prepare the ground for the second stage of the conflict resolution in the country, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

"HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani [Qatari Foreign Minister] stressed the need for setting a specific date for completing the drafting of a new Syrian constitution, in order to pave the way for the transition to the second phase, which includes holding elections in accordance with the new constitution," the ministry said in a statement after a meeting on Syria, held in Rome on Monday.

The top Qatari diplomat stressed that it was vital to reduce the intensity of hostilities in Syria, achieve a permanent ceasefire, and fight terrorism, in addition to humanitarian aid shipments to all areas of the country, to reach a peaceful solution "that ends the suffering of the Syrian people."

Al-Thani outlined the need to create the necessary conditions for the delivery of all types of aid across the country, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2533 on border crossing.

The war in Syria, which erupted as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, has been ongoing for a decade now. What started as protests demanding reforms later turned into a full-scale war between the government and opposition armed groups, as well as the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Numerous international forces have also taken sides in the conflict by aligning with one group or another.

In an effort to settle the conflict, Russia, Turkey, and Iran launched the so-called Astana talks in 2017, so that the government and opposition could negotiate a peaceful solution. Another international format is the UN-brokered talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The 150-member body, with equal representation of the government, opposition, and civil society, was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Civil Society Rome Astana Doha Geneva October Border 2017 2019 All Government Top Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.