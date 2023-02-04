Qatar Warns Insects Not Allowed in Food After EU Expands Menu

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Qatari health ministry has warned that Islam does not allow eating bugs after the European Union added two insect products to its list of "novel foods" in late January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Qatari health ministry has warned that islam does not allow eating bugs after the European Union added two insect products to its list of "novel foods" in late January.

"The Ministry of Public Health stresses that it bans food products containing insects in the markets for not meeting the requirements of Halal food technical regulations," a statement read.

The ministry said that accredited Islamic bodies prohibited consumption of insects or protein and supplements extracted from them and promised to run lab checks on imported foods to make sure they contained no insect protein.

The European Commission approved the food labeling for the larvae of the lesser mealworm and a product containing house crickets, on top of locusts. It argued that eating insects was good for the environment because their production led to less greenhouse gas emissions.

