Qatar Will Not Cancel Military Parade On National Day Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:25 PM

Qatar Will Not Cancel Military Parade on National Day Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Source

The Qatari authorities will not cancel the traditional military parade on National Day, which takes place annually on December 18, but the number of participants will be reduced due to coronavirus restrictions, a source in the Qatari government told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Qatari authorities will not cancel the traditional military parade on National Day, which takes place annually on December 18, but the number of participants will be reduced due to coronavirus restrictions, a source in the Qatari government told Sputnik.

Qatar is the only Arab country that has the tradition of military parades on National Day, which has been celebrated to commemorate the date when Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the founder of modern Qatar became ruler of the country in 1878.

"The annual parade on the occasion of the National Day will take place this year as well, but the number of viewers will be fewer than before due to the restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19," the source said.

The rehearsal took place on Friday at Doha Corniche. The participants were without masks, but kept social distance. Doctors in white coats and volunteers who helped during the most difficult period of the pandemic will also participate at the event.

Over the past week, the number of detected coronavirus cases in Qatar has dropped significantly and for the first time in several months it was less than 200 cases per day. To date, Qatar has confirmed more than 140,600 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 240.

More Stories From World

