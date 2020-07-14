Qatar wins air blockade case at top UN court

The UN's top court on Tuesday backed Qatar in a row with four Middle East nations that imposed an air blockade against Doha after accusing it of backing radical elements and Iran

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The UN's top court on Tuesday backed Qatar in a row with four middle East nations that imposed an air blockade against Doha after accusing it of backing radical elements and Iran.

The decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) covers a key part of the acrimonious standoff that erupted three years ago.

The Hague-based court unanimously "rejects the appeal" by the rival states against a decision by the world civil aviation body in favour of Qatar over sovereign airspace, ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

The court also "holds that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has jurisdiction" in the case, by 15 judges to one, Yusuf said.

The ICAO in 2018 ruled it had the jurisdiction to handle a dispute brought by Qatar, which accused its neighbours of violating a convention that regulates the free passage of its passenger planes through foreign airspace.

But the four allies disagreed, saying the ICAO was not the right body to judge in the dispute and that its decision to do so was "manifestly flawed and in violation of fundamental principles of due process and the right to be heard."They had asked the ICJ to declare the aviation body's ruling"null and void and without effect."