UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Wins Air Blockade Case At Top UN Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:15 PM

Qatar wins air blockade case at top UN court

The UN's top court on Tuesday backed Qatar in a row with four Middle East nations that imposed an air blockade against Doha after accusing it of backing radical elements and Iran

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The UN's top court on Tuesday backed Qatar in a row with four middle East nations that imposed an air blockade against Doha after accusing it of backing radical elements and Iran.

The decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) covers a key part of the acrimonious standoff that erupted three years ago.

The Hague-based court unanimously "rejects the appeal" by the rival states against a decision by the world civil aviation body in favour of Qatar over sovereign airspace, ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

The court also "holds that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has jurisdiction" in the case, by 15 judges to one, Yusuf said.

The ICAO in 2018 ruled it had the jurisdiction to handle a dispute brought by Qatar, which accused its neighbours of violating a convention that regulates the free passage of its passenger planes through foreign airspace.

But the four allies disagreed, saying the ICAO was not the right body to judge in the dispute and that its decision to do so was "manifestly flawed and in violation of fundamental principles of due process and the right to be heard."They had asked the ICJ to declare the aviation body's ruling"null and void and without effect."

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Qatar Doha Middle East 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

18 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

33 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

33 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

48 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

48 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.