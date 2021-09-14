(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without "clear" agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.

"We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise.

.. we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing.