Qatar Working With Western Partners To Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:44 AM

Qatar has been working together with US, UK , Dutch and other Western allies to enable safe departure of Afghans wishing to leave the country, a Qatari source with knowledge of the matter told Sputnik on Friday

continues to work closely with the international community particularly those Embassies relocated to Doha from Kabul, including the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Japan, to provide safe corridors and freedom of movement for those in Afghanistan," they said.

Qatar's special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani flew to Kabul earlier in the day to discuss forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of Kabul airport. Al Qahtani said Qatar would be an impartial mediator, having hosted the political office of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) for years.

