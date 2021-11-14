UrduPoint.com

Qatari Al Jazeera Broadcaster Says Head Of Office In Sudan Detained

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

Qatari Al Jazeera Broadcaster Says Head of Office in Sudan Detained

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Qatari tv channel Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that the head of its Sudanese bureau was detained.

Security forces stormed the house of El Musalmi El Kabbashi in Sudan's Khartoum and eventually detained him, according to the broadcaster.

Sudan has been under the state emergency since October 25, when Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers. The Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the government. These developments prompted hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest.

Al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik that the government had to be dissolved as the transition period in Sudan was rife with disagreement and violations. The prime minister had to be removed from his residence due to the threat of an attack on him but had since returned home, al-Burhan said.

The transition period began in 2019, when, after several months of mass protests, longtime leader Omar Bashir was replaced by the Transitional Military Council (TMC). The TMC worked with other political forces to set up new state bodies that would help the country make a transition to be fully civilian-led.

