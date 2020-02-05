Qatari Armed Forces Chief of Staff Meets With Turkish Naval Commander - State Media

The Qatari armed forces chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Ghanim bin Shaheen al-Ghanim, met with the Turkish naval commander, Adm. Adnan Ozbal, for talks in Doha on Wednesday, state media said

The two discussed the state of military relations between their countries and ways of enhancing them, the state-run Qatar news Agency reported.

The meeting follows talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, which took place in Ankara on Tuesday. They focused on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.