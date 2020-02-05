UrduPoint.com
Qatari Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Meets With Turkish Naval Commander - State Media

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

The Qatari armed forces chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Ghanim bin Shaheen al-Ghanim, met with the Turkish naval commander, Adm. Adnan Ozbal, for talks in Doha on Wednesday, state media said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Qatari armed forces chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Ghanim bin Shaheen al-Ghanim, met with the Turkish naval commander, Adm. Adnan Ozbal, for talks in Doha on Wednesday, state media said.

The two discussed the state of military relations between their countries and ways of enhancing them, the state-run Qatar news Agency reported.

The meeting follows talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, which took place in Ankara on Tuesday. They focused on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

