Qatari Army to Acquire Its First Female Jet Pilot - Defense Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The first female pilot of a military jet will join the Qatari Armed Forces as soon as she graduates from her military school, Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohamed Attiyah said on Wednesday.

"There are many women in the Qatari Armed Forces, and all opportunities are open for them.

They serve in the medical and electronic units as well as on administrative positions. The first female jet pilot is soon to graduate from the military school and join the army," Attiya said at the Najah Qatari annual festival in Doha.

He added that five more young women would soon join the armed forces after completing their studies to become pilots of military helicopters.

Qatari women were first allowed to join the army in April 2018 on a voluntary basis.