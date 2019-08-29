UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Army To Acquire Its First Female Jet Pilot - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Qatari Army to Acquire Its First Female Jet Pilot - Defense Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The first female pilot of a military jet will join the Qatari Armed Forces as soon as she graduates from her military school, Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohamed Attiyah said on Wednesday.

"There are many women in the Qatari Armed Forces, and all opportunities are open for them.

They serve in the medical and electronic units as well as on administrative positions. The first female jet pilot is soon to graduate from the military school and join the army," Attiya said at the Najah Qatari annual festival in Doha.

He added that five more young women would soon join the armed forces after completing their studies to become pilots of military helicopters.

Qatari women were first allowed to join the army in April 2018 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Army Qatar Young Doha April Women 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

2 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

2 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.