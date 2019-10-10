UrduPoint.com
Qatari Defense Minister Supports Turkish Operation In Syria - Turkish Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah expressed his support for the Turkish military's operation in Syria during a phone call with his counterpart from Ankara, Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday

According to the statement, Akar shared information on Operation Peace Spring, which began on Wednesday in northeastern Syria, with his Qatari colleague. He stressed that the operation was being carried out with respect for Syria's territorial integrity and with every effort to avoid civilian casualties.

"Minister Khalid Al-Attiyah expressed his support for Operation Peace Spring, and Minister Akar thanked his colleague for his sincere wishes," the statement read.

When announcing his offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would aim at eliminating Kurdish militias and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from near its borders.

Ankara believes that the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, with Syrian media already reporting civilian casualties. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression.

Russia has called on Turkey to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

