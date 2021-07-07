Qatari Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Speed Up Intra-Afghan Talks - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A Qatari delegation has arrived in Kabul to speed up the negotiations between the government and the Taliban, a high-ranking Afghan cabinet source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A Qatari delegation has arrived in Kabul and is trying to mediate between the Taliban and the government to speed up the process of face-to-face talks," the source said.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in June that the government and the Taliban continue occasional contacts in Doha, but there has been no visible progress made so far, as peace talks are not systematic and therefore unable to produce decisions.