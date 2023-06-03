Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater will head the country's delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 14-17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater will head the country's delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 14-17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater and the national delegation, which will include representatives of several economic, trade and cultural organizations, will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the source said.

Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani is also invited to the forum.