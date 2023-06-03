UrduPoint.com

Qatari Deputy Commerce Minister To Head Delegation To Russia's SPIEF Forum

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Qatari Deputy Commerce Minister to Head Delegation to Russia's SPIEF Forum

Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater will head the country's delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 14-17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater will head the country's delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 14-17, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater and the national delegation, which will include representatives of several economic, trade and cultural organizations, will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the source said.

Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani is also invited to the forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Qatar Rashid St. Petersburg June Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

8 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.