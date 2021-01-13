Qatari, Egyptian Diplomats to Hold Meetings to Resume Cooperation - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Qatari and Egyptian diplomats and security service representatives will soon hold talks on the resumption of cooperation and completion of the construction of Qatari projects in Cairo, sources told Al Arabiya tv channel.

"The resumption of direct flights from Qatar to Egypt is the first step towards restoring relations between the two countries, after which a series of coordination meetings between diplomats and representatives of security services will soon follow for resumption of cooperation," the sources said.