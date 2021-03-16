Qatari, Egyptian Interior Ministers Hold Talks First Time in Over 3.5 Years - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Qatar's Interior Minister, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, has held telephone talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfik for the first time in over three and a half years, the Qatar news Agency reports.

During the Monday talks, the two ministers reviewed relations between their countries and discussed ways of developing them, particularly in the security field.

In January, Egypt and Qatar decided to re-establish diplomatic relations, following the signing of a joint declaration by Qatar and the Gulf nations, along with Egypt, to resolve all disagreements with Doha following the over three-year-long conflict.

In February, Qatar and Egypt held the first talks in more than 3.5 years in Kuwait to normalize relations since the Saudi Arabia summit in early January, when the Arab countries that boycotted Qatar agreed to resolve the conflict with Doha.