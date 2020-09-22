Qatari Embassy Refutes Reports About Meeting With Ankara, Tehran in Turkey on Tuesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Qatari embassy in Ankara has denied reports about a tripartite meeting of the country's foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts ”Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu ” on Tuesday, the embassy's press office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the press service of Iran's embassy in the Turkish capital said that Zarif's visit to Istanbul, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled, and a new date has yet to be set.

"We have not received any official information on the visit of our foreign minister to Turkey, or about a tripartite meeting with his Turkish and Iranian colleagues," the office said.

On Monday, media reported that Zarif would pay a visit to Turkey to hold a meeting with the Qatari and high-level Turkish diplomats.