UrduPoint.com

Qatari Embassy Stormed In Sudan's Khartoum

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Qatari Embassy Stormed in Sudan's Khartoum

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum had been stormed and ransacked by what it described as irregular armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum had been stormed and ransacked by what it described as irregular armed forces.

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the storming and vandalism of its Embassy building in Khartoum by irregular armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

There were no embassy employees at the building and no diplomat was hurt, it added.

Qatar demanded that diplomatic missions be spared and the attackers prosecuted for their "heinous crime," which is a violation of international laws that regulate diplomatic relations.

Fighting broke out between Sudan's regular armed forces and paramilitary militia in mid-April. The security vacuum led to a string of attacks and looting at foreign embassies, including those of Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oman Qatar Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

No male cops should detain female accused: Caretak ..

No male cops should detain female accused: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ajmal Wazir announces to quit PTI

Ajmal Wazir announces to quit PTI

7 minutes ago
 School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Mi ..

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death ..

13 minutes ago
 Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, h ..

Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

13 minutes ago
 Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.