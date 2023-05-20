The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum had been stormed and ransacked by what it described as irregular armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum had been stormed and ransacked by what it described as irregular armed forces.

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the storming and vandalism of its Embassy building in Khartoum by irregular armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

There were no embassy employees at the building and no diplomat was hurt, it added.

Qatar demanded that diplomatic missions be spared and the attackers prosecuted for their "heinous crime," which is a violation of international laws that regulate diplomatic relations.

Fighting broke out between Sudan's regular armed forces and paramilitary militia in mid-April. The security vacuum led to a string of attacks and looting at foreign embassies, including those of Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.