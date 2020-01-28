UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Accepts Resignation Of Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accepted the resignation on Tuesday of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the state-run Qatar News Agency said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accepted the resignation on Tuesday of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the state-run Qatar news Agency said.

"HH the Amir issued Tuesday the Amiri Order No. 1 of 2020 accepting the resignation of HE the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The Amiri Order shall be effective starting from its date of issue and shall be published in the official gazette. #QNA," the outlet posted to Twitter.

Soon after, the outlet said that the emir had appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to the post of prime minister. He will also double as interior minister.

"HH the Amir issued Tuesday the Amiri Order No.

2 of 2020, appointing HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as Prime Minister. The Amiri Order shall be effective starting from its date of issue and shall be published in the official gazette. #QNA," the outlet said.

The removed prime minister was stripped of his roles as interior minister and commander of the elite Lekhwiya security force. Major General Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani succeeded him as the head of Lekhwiya and undersecretary of the Interior Ministry.

The replacement is part of the cabinet reshuffle, which also replaced ministers in charge of foreign affairs, justice, finance, and industry, among others. The new prime minister and his government took the oath of office on Tuesday morning.

More Stories From World

